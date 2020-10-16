Coronavirus
Rapid antigen tests now available to Balearic health centres
The Balearic health service has started using rapid antigen tests at primary health care centres. Once training has been completed, it is anticipated that these tests will be available at all health centres.
The government has ordered 850,000 rapid tests, 450,000 of which have so far been delivered. The tests have been introduced at two health centres in Majorca (Inca and Llucmajor), one in Minorca (Dalt Sant Joan) and another one in Ibiza (Es Viver).
The target population for these tests are patients with symptoms of no more than five days. The test allows for diagnosis when the viral load is at its greatest. The results are available in fifteen minutes, so these tests are very useful in allowing faster action to cut the chain of transmission. The tests detect antigens, specific proteins in the virus.
IB-Salut now has three types of test - the regular PCR test, which also detects viral load, the rapid antigen test, and the serological test, which detects the presence of antibodies.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.