Emergencies
Bomb in the sea off Cala Gat is deactivated
On Thursday, navy divers deactivated a Civil War aircraft bomb that had been found at a depth of 21 metres some 300 metres from the coast in Cala Gat, Capdepera.
Members of the navy's anti-mines diving unit based in Cadiz were called in after being notified by the Guardia Civil. The bomb had been spotted on the seabed by a recreational diver.
