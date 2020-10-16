Guardia Civil divers assisted with the navy divers' deactivation. 16-10-2020

On Thursday, navy divers deactivated a Civil War aircraft bomb that had been found at a depth of 21 metres some 300 metres from the coast in Cala Gat, Capdepera.

Members of the navy's anti-mines diving unit based in Cadiz were called in after being notified by the Guardia Civil. The bomb had been spotted on the seabed by a recreational diver.