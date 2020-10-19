Migration
Fifty-seven more migrants detained in the Balearics
On Monday morning, three migrant boats were intercepted in the area of the Cabrera archipelago. Detected by the radar surveillance system, boats from the Guardia Civil maritime service and the Maritime Safety and Rescue Agency picked up a total of 41 migrants between 04.00 and 05.00.
Earlier, twelve migrants were detained after a "patera" boat landed at Caló des Moro in Santanyi. A further four migrants were detained by the Guardia Civil in the Sa Mola area of Formentera.
On Sunday, there were eight boats in all, with 73 migrants.
