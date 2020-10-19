At the scene in Paguera. 16-10-2020 Efe

Shares:

The autopsy has revealed that Habibe Ismail Emin had not been drugged prior to her ex-partner Mariano Armillas González shooting her at the petrol station in Paguera last Thursday.

The bodies will be sent to Barcelona, where further tests will be carried out, but it is thought unlikely that this second examination will produce different results. No signs of drugs were detected in Mariano's body either.

The absence of any substance lends credence to the investigators' view that Mariano had persuaded Habibe (or Bibi, as she was popularly known) to meet him. But as it has been indicated that she was afraid of him and was thinking of leaving Mallorca because of his harassment, investigators want to try and ascertain why she apparently agreed to meet him.