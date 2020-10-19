Local news
Elderly couple cause alarm with their soft-top bed!
It wasn't a case of sleeping at the wheel although Palma police will probably want to wish their licence goodnight! An elderly couple caused an outcry in Palma while driving with a bed pertruding from their car around Palma.
The dozy couple appeared to be completely unaware of the horrified look from other drivers who tried to wake the couple up to the dangers. There was no reports of any incidents although more than one driver had a sleepless night!
