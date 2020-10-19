A security guard at an empty Son Sant Joan Airport before the pilot tourism plan started. 27-05-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

According to the president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, the Balearic government had proposed the "hibernation" of the tourism sector during the whole high season.

In an interview on Monday with Cadena Ser, Frontera said that in March and April, "we didn't know how the pandemic was going to evolve, but we felt it necessary that if there were an opportunity, we had to work on it". There was an intention to hibernate, and "we didn't agree at all".

Frontera added that the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, felt that this hibernation would be "appropriate". But he was faced with the "refusal" of the tourism sector, and when he saw there was an opportunity from the pilot tourism plan, he "accompanied us in its implementation".

Referring to safe corridors to attract tourists in the low season, Frontera felt that this was a "utopia". Over a week ago, Negueruela intimated that it was a matter of hours or days before these were approved, something that Frontera has dismissed.