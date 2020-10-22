Incident
Woman tries to cut off ex-partner's testicles in Alcudia
A Colombian woman has been arrested in Alcudia for allegedly trying to cut off her expartner's testicles after he was unfaithful to her.
The woman, in a fit of rage, grabbed a knife and took aim at the man's lower regions. He was also stabbed in the head and needed hospital treatment.
The woman was taken into custody by police.
