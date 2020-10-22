The test rate is the highest for ten days. 22-10-2020 Daniel Espinosa

Shares:

The Thursday health ministry report indicates 169 new positive cases and a positive test rate of 6.94% from 2,434 tests. The rate is the highest since 8.37% on October 12 (107 cases from 1,278 tests).

The health ministry has been advised of eight more fatalities; the total is now 351. These eight deaths were of care home residents in recent weeks and had been subject to epidemiological confirmation.

On the wards, there are two more patients in Mallorca (118 in total), while there is one more in Ibiza (37) and one fewer in Minorca (three). There are two fewer patients in intensive care units in Mallorca (33). In Ibiza there is one fewer (two) and in Minorca one more (three).

Sixteen more patients have left hospitals and a further 113 have recovered.