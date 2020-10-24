Roundabout access to Molinar in Palma. 24-10-2020 R.L.

Shares:

On Saturday roadworks continue on the island. Be advised from 07.00 to 16.00 from Monday, October 26 until Wednesday, October 28 the motorway (Ma- 19) link Can Pastilla, there will be repair works on the pavement taking place.

⚠️‼️🚦TALLS ALTERNS DE CARRIL al ramal d'incorporació a l'autopista de Llevant (Ma- 19) enllaç Can Pastilla, els dies 26, 27 i 28/10 des de les 7h fins a les 16h, per les tasques de reparació del ferm.



ℹ️ Incidències #carreteres del @ConselldeMca ➡️https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/Aj9acdLxdR — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) October 23, 2020