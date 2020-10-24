The Balearic government is seeking measures that go beyond the likes of closing playgrounds. 24-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Balearic government has requested the national ministry of health to cover the Balearics under the new state of alarm.

A government statement on Saturday reads: "Given the epidemiological data that indicate an upward trend in the incidence of Covid-19 in most national and European territories, the government considers it appropriate to have instruments that enable the reinforcement of the fight against the pandemic, in particular by limiting situations that can produce contagion, either because they involve crowds or because there is no use of masks or a lack of ventilation."

The cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past fourteen days is 174.3 for the whole of the Balearics. On October 16, there were 133 cases. In addition, the positive test rate for one week has increased from 4.67% to 5.88%.

The Spanish government is expected to declare a state of alarm on Sunday, a constitutional tool that will allow for the imposition of additional and exceptional restrictions. Various regions have already asked for this so that, for instance, they can introduce nighttime curfews.