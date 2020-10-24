State of alarm
Balearic government asks to be covered by the state of alarm
The Balearic government has requested the national ministry of health to cover the Balearics under the new state of alarm.
A government statement on Saturday reads: "Given the epidemiological data that indicate an upward trend in the incidence of Covid-19 in most national and European territories, the government considers it appropriate to have instruments that enable the reinforcement of the fight against the pandemic, in particular by limiting situations that can produce contagion, either because they involve crowds or because there is no use of masks or a lack of ventilation."
The cumulative incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past fourteen days is 174.3 for the whole of the Balearics. On October 16, there were 133 cases. In addition, the positive test rate for one week has increased from 4.67% to 5.88%.
The Spanish government is expected to declare a state of alarm on Sunday, a constitutional tool that will allow for the imposition of additional and exceptional restrictions. Various regions have already asked for this so that, for instance, they can introduce nighttime curfews.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.