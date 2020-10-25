Police
Guardia shut down illegal party in Petra
Overnight on Friday, the Guardia Civil shut down an illegal party that was being held in a rural part of Petra.
The area was cordoned off, as officers proceeded to book 56 people, not all of them young people. Most were said to have been drunk.
The Guardia have confirmed that all fifty-six will be fined.
