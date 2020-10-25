President Armengol speaking on Sunday. 25-10-2020

President Armengol has announced that the state of alarm curfew in Mallorca and the Balearics will, for now, be between 11pm and 6am. This curfew applies from Sunday night.

Speaking after the Spanish government declared the new state of alarm, Armengol recognised that the curfew will have consequences for certain sectors, e.g. restaurants. However, a great sacrifice is needed "in order to lower the accumulated incidence" of coronavirus cases.

The president added that the regional government will once again be asking the central government to intensify entry and exit controls at ports and airports.

She also spoke about the Hat Bar affair, stating that she was very sorry for what had happened and that she fully understood people's reactions. "I want to send a very clear message to all citizens of these islands. I feel very bad about everything that has happened. For this, I apologise. Although it was not intended, I conveyed an image of social relaxation which is not what our islands need at all. I am aware that this image is not appropriate."