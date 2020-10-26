National Police officers on the Calle Blanquerna in Palma overnight on Sunday. 26-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Mallorca, as elsewhere in Spain with the exception of the Canary Islands, has experienced a first night of curfew, the measure having been introduced by the Spanish government under the new state of alarm.

In Palma, the police were out in order to ensure that the curfew - from 11pm to 6am - was being complied with. No incidents have been reported, but the curfew has naturally not been welcomed by everyone, the hospitality sector again being affected. As one restaurant owner put it: "We haven't recovered, yet now they deliver another blow."

For the first three nights of the curfew, the police will be informing people of the restriction and not fining them. Thereafter, fines will be issued. These range from 601 to 30,000 euros, the higher range applying to repeat offenders. As with the previous state of alarm, there could be arrests for repeat offences and disobeying police instructions.

The curfew in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics is in accordance with the hours that the central government has set as the general guideline. These hours may be altered, as regional authorities have the discretion to move them forward or back by one hour.