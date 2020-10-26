Roadworks on Mallorca. 05-03-2020 L. OLMO

On Monday roadworks continue today from 07.00 to 16.00 until Wednesday, October 28 the motorway (Ma- 19) on the Can Pastilla link, where repair works on the pavement are taking place.

