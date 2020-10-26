A middle-aged woman was seriously injured this Monday afternoon after being accidentally hit by a car near Plaza España, in Palma. 26-10-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

A middle-aged woman was seriously injured this afternoon after being accidentally hit by a car near Plaza España, in Palma.

At around 13.30, the driver of an electric scooter was crossing the pedestrian crossing that separates the Parc de Ses Estacions and Plaza España. At one point, for reasons that are unknown and are being investigated, a car nudged her, throwing her to the ground. A third vehicle was unable to avoid the collision and crashed in to the vehicle.

The victim was left lying on the ground screaming in pain. Quickly, several eyewitnesses called the emergency services. In a matter of minutes, several patrols of the Local Police were on the scene and attended the victim.

Police had to divert traffic until an ambulance arrived at the scene and treated the victim who was covered in bruises and unable to stand up by herself. She was eventually taken to hospital.

The Local Police of Palma have opened an investigation and are focusing if the driver of the electric scooter jumped the red light or, to the contrary, it was the driver of the car.