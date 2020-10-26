Incident
The driver of an electric scooter is run over in Palma
A middle-aged woman was seriously injured this Monday afternoon after being accidentally hit by a car near Plaza España, in Palma.
A middle-aged woman was seriously injured this afternoon after being accidentally hit by a car near Plaza España, in Palma.
At around 13.30, the driver of an electric scooter was crossing the pedestrian crossing that separates the Parc de Ses Estacions and Plaza España. At one point, for reasons that are unknown and are being investigated, a car nudged her, throwing her to the ground. A third vehicle was unable to avoid the collision and crashed in to the vehicle.
The victim was left lying on the ground screaming in pain. Quickly, several eyewitnesses called the emergency services. In a matter of minutes, several patrols of the Local Police were on the scene and attended the victim.
Police had to divert traffic until an ambulance arrived at the scene and treated the victim who was covered in bruises and unable to stand up by herself. She was eventually taken to hospital.
The Local Police of Palma have opened an investigation and are focusing if the driver of the electric scooter jumped the red light or, to the contrary, it was the driver of the car.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.