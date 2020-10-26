No change in the number of hospital cases. 26-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Monday's figures from the Balearic health ministry are 105 new positive cases with a positive test rate of 8.17% from 1,285 tests. The ministry has updated the number of fatalities by five to 364.

There has been no change from Sunday in terms of numbers of patients on hospital wards and in intensive care units. For the whole of the Balearics these are 158 and 44, respectively.

The health ministry has also updated its information regarding active positive cases per municipality. These figures show further increases in Palma and Manacor. On Sunday, the Palma figure was 1,361 - it is now 1,427 - while in Manacor the figure has risen by 52 to 184. Manacor has now overtaken Ibiza as the municipality with the second highest number of cases in the Balearics.

Among other municipalities, Calvia has gone up to 108, while there is better news in Inca and Soller, where the numbers are down to 92 and 79, respectively. For a time, Inca had the second highest number in Mallorca, while Soller was up in the nineties. In Andratx, where numbers have been low, the number of cases has gone up to 27. Pollensa, where there were thirty cases, is down to 23, while Alcudia's figure has come down to 15; it was up to 27 quite recently.