Economy
The Balearic Islands reaches 87,900 people without a job
The Balearic Islands have reached 87,900 unemployed in the third quarter of the year, when the unemployment rate was 13.28%, compared to 8.18% in the same period last year, due to the effects of the pandemic in coronavirus on the labor market of the islands.
In this third quarter, the largest quarterly drop in unemployment occurs in the Balearic Islands, with 9,200 fewer unemployed than in the second quarter, according to data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA) published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) .
In relative terms, the Communities with the highest quarterly increase in employment were the Balearic Islands (12.04%), Cantabria (9.43%) and the Region of Murcia (4.83%).
