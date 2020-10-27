Lockdown in Manacor. 27-10-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Following a meeting on Tuesday between the Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, and the mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, it was announced that the city of Manacor will be subject to confinement measures for a period of fifteen days, effective from midnight Tuesday.

Mayor Oliver had said on Monday that a confinement would make sense, given the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and the demand being placed on the health service.

Ministry of health figures published on Monday showed 184 active positive cases. At a press conference following the meeting, Gómez said that "the situation in Manacor is not good". The municipality has the highest incidence rate in the Balearics - 458.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The positive test rate is 14.3%, and the number of admissions to Manacor Hospital has more than trebled since Friday. There were five patients on wards on Friday; by Monday there were 17. There are also three patients in intensive care.

The hospital's management itself asked for a confinement on Monday, given the concern at the rising number of admissions and the local data, which are especially worrying in the city.

There will be a lockdown in the sense that only justified travel in and out of the population centre will be permitted. Otherwise, the public will be able to move around but are being advised to stay home. Visits to the cemetery for All Saints from Thursday to Monday are not affected.

For bars and restaurants, capacity is reduced to 50%, with interiors closed. There will be takeaway. The closing time will be 10pm.

There is to be population screening for people between the ages of 25 and 45, and a community action plan includes home visits to verify that people who should be isolating are doing so.