Mallorca
Send us a caption for this photograph!
Winning caption wins a bottle of wine
Send us a caption for this photograph taken outside the offices of the Balearic parliament in Palma this morning. The winning entry will receive a bottle of wine.
Good luck and get thinking. Writing your caption on the comments section below.
Comments
MelB / Hace 21 minutes
Brain cells inside 1 Braincells outside 100,000,000(that’s just Tigger)