Minorca electric scooter law. 28-10-2020 Tania Dimas

Three Municipalities in Minorca have introduced new regulations governing the use of electric scooters.

The authorities in Mahón, Sant Lluís and Es Castell say they are determined to put an end to the legal vacuum in the use of so-called personal mobility vehicles, or VMPs and claim the new measures will make it safer for scooter riders and pedestrians.

Mahón and Sant Lluís have already approved the new rules and Es Castell will do so in the November Plenary Session.

"In many respects we form a Metropolitan area, and that is why we must continue to work together on Mobility and other issues such as water or waste management,” said Finance, Trade & Parks & Gardens Councillor, Oscar Gómez, who also stressed the importance of coordination between the three Municipalities.

Green Zones, Roads & Mobility Councillor, Manuel Lora pointed out that helmets will be mandatory and said scooter riders must have an approved braking system or insurance cover.

Only people over the age of 15 will be allowed to ride electric scooters in the three Municipalities.