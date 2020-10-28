Cala Torta chiringuito. 27-10-2020 Maria Nadal

It’s the end of an era in Cala Torta.

A pile of rubble and wood is all that’s left of the famous beach bar that was incredibly popular with tourists and residents and part of the landscape for more than 50 years.

The Central Government ordered that it be torn down when the concession expired in July, 2018, ruling that only sustainable and detachable facilities be allowed to operate in the area. It finally closed to the public last year.

Artà City Council has priority over the new tender and the Ajuntament has already announced its intention to recover the concession in Cala Torta.