Health
More coronavirus restrictions for Ibiza
More coronavirus restrictions are to be introduced in Ibiza to stem the rise in infections.
The Regional Minister of the Presidency, Pilar Costa, will evaluate the epidemiological situation on the White Island and confirm the details of the new measures at an Emergency Press Conference at 13:00 on Friday in the Plenary Hall of the Consell Insular de Ibiza.
The President of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí; General Director of Public Health & Participation Maria Antònia Font and the Mayors of Ibiza Town, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Santa Eulària des Riu and Sant Joan de Labritja will attend the press conference.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.