More coronavirus restrictions are to be introduced in Ibiza to stem the rise in infections.

The Regional Minister of the Presidency, Pilar Costa, will evaluate the epidemiological situation on the White Island and confirm the details of the new measures at an Emergency Press Conference at 13:00 on Friday in the Plenary Hall of the Consell Insular de Ibiza.

The President of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí; General Director of Public Health & Participation Maria Antònia Font and the Mayors of Ibiza Town, Sant Antoni de Portmany, Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Santa Eulària des Riu and Sant Joan de Labritja will attend the press conference.