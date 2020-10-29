EMT workers protest outside Palma City Council. 29-10-2020 Pere Bota

EMT Workers are threatening to take more strike action if Palma City Council does not comply with agreements.

At least 50 workers from the bus company staged a protest outside Palma Town Hall on Thursday morning, shouted slogans and waved banners.

The demonstrators claim that none of the 16 points in the pact that ended the strike a month ago have been implemented.

Works Council Spokesperson Andrés Rodríguez has warned that workers won’t hesitate to down tools if there’s no progress by next week.

The pact includes reinstating bus lines which have been out of service since the end of the State of Emergency and the issue of forced vacations during the lockdown, amongst other things.