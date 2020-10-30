Driver tries to pull a fast one!
Blames the cufew!
A motorist was pulled over by police on the outskirts of Palma for exceeding the speed limit. Officers told the driver that he would be fined for breaking the law. But the quick-thinking driver told them that the reason he was going so fast was because of the curfew (between midnight and 6a.m. in the Balearics).
The officers said that the curfew didn´t start for at least another two hours. But the motorist replied "you never know what might happen, I didn´t want to get into a traffic jam and find myself breaking the curfew...." His excuse was dismissed and he was fined.
