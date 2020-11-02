Clearing up the roads in Lloseta. 02-11-2020 Carreteras de Mallorca

Shares:

There will be alternate traffic on the road from s'Alqueria Blanca to Portocolom (Ma- 4012) from 28/10 to 3/11 from 07.00 to 15.00, and from km 0 to km 9.2 for gardening works.

Also in the coming weeks the Carreteras of Mallorca will begin work on the road to Lloseta's station to reduce the danger of traffic and pedestrians.