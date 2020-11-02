Calvia Aid. 01-11-2020 PAM

Calvia Town Council has earmarked an additional 300,000 euros to help families in the Municipality, which includes the popular resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa, who are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The budget is already five times higher than expected at 1,029,884 euros, or 1,329,884 euros including the extra food aid.

Quarantine

3,673 grants worth 1,033,154 euros were approved for 1,176 families between the introduction of the coronavirus quarantine measures and October 23 and nearly 90% of it was for food.

In 2019, 251 grants worth 87,364 euros were approved between March 15 and September 30, 2019.

In 2020, 3,329 grants worth 945,494 euros were approved between March 15 and September 30.

That’s an increase of 1,226% with respect to the number of grants and an increase of 982% with respect to the economic amount.

The department of Social Services in Calvià helped 1,129 new families in 2020.