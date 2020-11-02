Soller volunteers. 01-11-2020 Ultima Hora

A group of young people from Soller have volunteered to clean up public spaces in Soller and they started with the Son Angela's district of the city.

It's part of an initiative by Silvia Sánchez and Lidia Martínez and the first of a number of projects aimed at people between the ages of 14 and 30, who will meet once a month to collect waste in parks and public spaces.

Complaints

The volunteers contacted the City Council after they noticed several areas that had been abandoned and offered to clean them up.

In recent months, there have been mounting complaints on social media websites about the state of some public spaces in Soller.