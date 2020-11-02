Lloyd Milen and Carmen Planas on Monday. 02-11-2020 CAEB

On Monday, Lloyd Milen, the British Consul-General to Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Aragon and Andorra, met the president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations (CAEB), Carmen Planas, in order to "explore ways that will allow the recovery of tourist movement from the UK to the Balearics".

At their meeting at the CAEB offices in Palma, they discussed the latest news regarding the evolution of the pandemic both in the UK and in the Balearics. Planas said that they had expressed their willingness "to join forces" in recovering the flow of tourists "as soon as possible" from a market "as important as the British one is for the Balearic tourism industry".

The CAEB president did not hide her "concern" about the new lockdown announced by Boris Johnson.

Meantime, tour operators in the UK - Jet2 and Tui - were urgently seeking clarification from the UK government with regard to travel from November 5, with operations in the Canary Islands having been placed in considerable doubt.