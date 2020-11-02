Health
Flu jabs up 25% in the Balearics
Increased demand for vaccination
During the first week of the flu vaccination campaign, which started on October 19, 42,146 people received a flu jab. Compared with the first week of last year's campaign, this represented an increase of 25% - 8,569 more jabs than the 33,577 last year.
On Monday, the regional health ministry said that it had so far made 95,524 appointments. Of these, 60,415 have been for people over the age of 65. In Mallorca specifically, 79,219 appointments have been made; 49,195 for the over-65s.
The health ministry has a total of 262,710 doses of flu vaccines, 180,000 of which have been purchased by the regional government and the rest by the Spanish government. There are 4,800 doses for care homes. These have four times higher antigenic component load than usual. For the over-65s, there are another 35,500 doses of boosted vaccine for people who do not live in care homes.
