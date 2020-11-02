The test rate has dropped below six per cent. 02-11-2020 Marcelo Sastre

As always on a Monday, the health ministry figures reflect the reduced amount of testing on a Sunday. From 2,003 tests, there are 114 new positive cases. Although the number of tests is down, the positive test rate has again decreased. At 5.69%, it is lower than Sunday's 6.08% (from 2,515 tests). The cumulative test rate for the past seven days is now 7.1%, still above the World Health Organization's five per cent target but being reduced nevertheless. From Friday to Monday, the daily rate has been under seven per cent.

In intensive care units, the number of patients in Mallorca has increased by four to 42. In Ibiza and Minorca, the numbers remain unchanged - five in both instances.

On hospital wards, there are six fewer patients in Balearic hospitals - down to 160. In Mallorca, 2,374 people are being monitored by primary care. In Ibiza there are 500, in Minorca 120 and in Formentera two.