03-11-2020

The latest figures from the National Statistics Institute's Frontur and Egatur surveys of foreign tourist numbers and spending show that between January and September there was a loss of 10.5 million tourists in the Balearics. The 89.9% fall was to some 1.6 million.

Over the nine months the foreign tourist spend was 87.1% lower. There was a loss of 11,525 million euros, down to 1,707 million.

In September alone the fall in the number of foreign tourists was 94.1%. This was the highest percentage decrease in the country. There were 119,279 tourists, a loss of 1.9 million compared with September 2019. The spending was down by almost the same percentage (94.3%) to 122 million euros, a decrease of 2,108 million euros.

Nationally, there were 16.93 million tourists over the first nine months, a decrease of 74.9%. There were 67.1 million over the same period last year. The spending fell by 75.9% to 17,715 million euros. In September there were 1.14 million tourists, a decline of 87.1%.