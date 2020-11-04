Weather
Mallorca Weather for Wednesday
It’s 21 degrees and overcast in Palma with scattered showers, occasional sunshine, 30 kilometre an hour easterly winds and a low of 16.
Estellencs is 19 and sunny with cloudy intervals, high winds and a low of 13 degrees.
It’s 20 degrees in Campos with some sun, some rain and some clouds, very strong winds and a low of 12.
Santa Margalida is wet and very windy with a high of 20 degrees falling to 13 overnight.
Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Playa de Muro.
And it’s 20 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Soller with intermittent showers, moderate easterly winds and a low of 12.
