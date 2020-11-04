Weather warning in the Balearic Islands. archive photo. 04-11-2020 EFE

Fires are banned in Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera all day Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

The Balearic Institute of Nature, or Ibanat has tweeted a message saying authorisations for fires in the Balearics have been suspended because adverse meteorological conditions are forecast.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued a warning for very strong winds from the east and northeast.