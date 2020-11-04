Weather
Fires banned in the Balearics on Wednesday
Aemet issues weather warning
Fires are banned in Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera all day Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Environment.
Per meteorologia extrema @cmat_ib suspèn— IBANAT (@ibanat_IB) November 3, 2020
les autoritzacions d’ús del foc a#Mallorca #Eivissa #Formentera
per el dia 04/11/2020 @Emergencies_112
The Balearic Institute of Nature, or Ibanat has tweeted a message saying authorisations for fires in the Balearics have been suspended because adverse meteorological conditions are forecast.
The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued a warning for very strong winds from the east and northeast.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.