Transport
Complaints about Mallorca rail and Metro overcrowding
Social distancing problematic
Rail and Metro passengers have been complaining about overcrowding at rush hour that prevents social distancing and are calling for more carriages or increased frequencies.
The regional transport ministry says that on Monday there was a specific problem with a Metro train which, because of a technical "incident", had only two carriages; there are normally three or four. As of Tuesday, this train was operating with its full complement of four carriages.
For rail services between Palma and parts of the rest of Mallorca, on Tuesday there was an issue with one train which meant that it didn't stop at all stations, as it should have done. This meant that the following train filled up.
Referring to these complaints, the Partido Popular's Nuria Riera raised the matter in parliament on Tuesday. She criticised the government for having reduced the frequency of the Metro service, saying that "the stations are full of announcements about the 'three Ms'*, but then passengers can't keep their distance as the carriages are overflowing".
Health minister Patricia Gómez defended measures for public transport, pointing out that cleaning has increased and that there are more health safety facilities at stations.
* Three Ms are metros, mascarilla, manos (for social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing).
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.