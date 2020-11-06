Antonio Cortés Cortés at the courthouse. 06-11-2020 Pere Bota

A Palma judge has ruled that Antonio Cortés Cortés be held on remand and denied bail for having murdered his wife Remedios Cortés.

The defendant appeared in court this Friday morning around 11 a.m. after spending two days in National Police custody.

After his statement before the judge, she ordered the immediate admission of the suspect to the Palma jail.

The autopsy revealed that Remedios had been hit with a stone 21 times and her face disfigured with a screwdriver. Forensics experts have also taken samples to determine whether she was sexually assaulted.

Antonio Cortés called his relatives around 22:15pm on Tuesday and claimed saying "I had an accident and Reme is dead."

Cortés later confessed to killing his wife and has told Police he is afraid that her relatives may retaliate by assaulting his parents.

The couple have four children aged 8, 11, 13 and 15 who all live with the victim’s family.

The Feminist Movement of Mallorca has called for a rally at 19:00 in Plaça de Espanya in Palma under the slogan "Not one less."