Mallorca Weather Forecast for Sunday
Mallorca Weather
The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 23 degrees with virtually no wind and a low of 12.
Estellencs is 21 degrees with hazy sunshine, a light southerly wind and a low of 14.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Campos with a high of 24 degrees, a soft breeze and an overnight temperature of 12.
Early morning fog will soon clear away in Muro and it’ll be 25 and sunny this afternoon with a mild wind and a low of 13 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam down the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.
It’s mostly sunny in Soller with a top temperature of 24 degrees falling to 12 after dark.
