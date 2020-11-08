Santa Ponsa, Mallorca. 20-09-2020 Humphrey Carter

Shares:

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 23 degrees with virtually no wind and a low of 12.

Estellencs is 21 degrees with hazy sunshine, a light southerly wind and a low of 14.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Campos with a high of 24 degrees, a soft breeze and an overnight temperature of 12.

Early morning fog will soon clear away in Muro and it’ll be 25 and sunny this afternoon with a mild wind and a low of 13 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam down the coast in Colònia de Sant Pere.

It’s mostly sunny in Soller with a top temperature of 24 degrees falling to 12 after dark.