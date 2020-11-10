Andratx motorway collapsed with traffic. 10-11-2020 ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

Be advised on Wednesday, November 11 the left lane on the Palma-Andratx motorway (Ma- 1) on 10/11 from 07.00 to 15.00, and from km 13.5 to km 14.6 (direction Andratx) will be closed for barrier repair work.

⚠️‼️ TALL DE CARRIL esquerre a l'autopista Palma-Andratx (Ma- 1) dia 10/11 des de les 7h fins a les 15h, i del km 13,5 al km 14,6 (sentit Andratx) per tasques de reparació de barrera de seguretat.



Also alternative traffic on the road from s'Arracó to Andratx (Ma- 1050) on 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13/11 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 0 to km 2.2 (both directions) for gardening tasks.