Andratx motorway collapsed with traffic

Andratx motorway collapsed with traffic.

10-11-2020ALEJANDRO SEPULVEDA

Roadworks on Mallorca

Be advised on Wednesday, November 11 the left lane on the Palma-Andratx motorway (Ma- 1) on 10/11 from 07.00 to 15.00, and from km 13.5 to km 14.6 (direction Andratx) will be closed for barrier repair work.

Also alternative traffic on the road from s'Arracó to Andratx (Ma- 1050) on 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13/11 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 0 to km 2.2 (both directions) for gardening tasks.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.