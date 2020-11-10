A concern about ICU beds coming under pressure. 10-11-2020 Archive

Having gone up to 8.76% on Monday, the positive test rate for Tuesday, based on 2,524 tests (1,302 more than Monday), has come down to 6.66%. The health ministry reports that there are 168 new positive cases.

In intensive care units, the number of coronavirus patients in Mallorca has risen by two to 46. In Ibiza there are two more patients - six in all - and in Minorca there are three. There was also an increase of four ICU patients on Monday. On hospital wards, there are ten fewer patients in Mallorca (140) and four fewer in Ibiza (68). The eight patients in Minorca are the same as on Monday.

There are at present 116 patients in all in ICUs, meaning that there is 70% use of beds in public and private hospitals that are currently prepared (165). A further 137 can be made available. However, the issue isn't so much the number of beds, rather the personnel.

The total number of people being attended to by IB-Salut has come down slightly - from 3,587 to 3,518. Twenty-nine more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 215 have recovered.

The number of fatalities has increased by two to 383.