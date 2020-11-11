Cala Mondragó and the chiringuito. 11-11-2020 GOB

Environmentalists GOB have issued a statement in which they say that they received documentation from the prosecutor's office at the end of October which clarified that Santanyi town hall did not have the administrative concession for awarding the operation of the chiringuito beach bar at Cala Mondragó.

GOB explain that they sent information to the prosecution service in February regarding the chiringuito, referring to possible "prevaricación" (a public administration crime which basically means a decision having been taken knowing it to be irregular).

The environmentalists add that attempts had been made for years to clarify the legal situation of the bar. Neither the Costas Authority nor the town hall, GOB claim, had been transparent regarding the concession and its legality. This was despite repeated requests from GOB and from the regional environment ministry. The latter now have an additional interest in that the bar will be removed under the revised plan for natural resources as it applies to the Mondragó Nature Park.

Having now received the documentation, GOB state that they have established that the tendering and awarding of the concession for the bar by the town hall has been done illegally since 2006. By way of example, they mention the award made in 2017, which set a value of 393,000 euros per year.