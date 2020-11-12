Mallorca - in the middle of the Mediterranean. 12-11-2020 @turismeiesports (Council of Mallorca)

The Council of Mallorca's tourism department and tourism foundation held thirty online meetings during London's virtual World Travel Market. The Council says that there was great interest in the measures being adopted in Mallorca in terms of the island's safety as a destination.

During the meetings there were requests for information on health protocols, regulations and preventive actions to ensure travel with guarantees of both safety and quality. The #Mallorca Safe Tourism and website* were among the most used resources in providing information about everything that has to be taken into account when travelling to and staying in Mallorca under the current circumstances - from arriving at the airport to staying at hotels, the use of public spaces and leisure activities.

In addition to concerns related to the pandemic, the Council notes that there was interest in trends linked to more sustainable tourism and therefore in the Council's strategic plan, which sets out the roadmap for the island's tourism industry over the coming years.

Specific, recent developments also attracted attention, such as the new app for beaches (Playas Seguras, Safe Beaches) which will be available for all beaches in 2021.

* https://turismesegur.fundaciomallorcaturisme.net