Why yoghurt should be a key part of your diet
"Food of high nutritional quality, affordable and accessible"
Nutrition experts have highlighted, on the eve of World Mediterranean Diet Day, the relevance of yogurt as "food of high nutritional quality, affordable and accessible" in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Yogurt has always occupied an important place in our diet and, at this time, the benefits provided by this accessible and affordable food are becoming even more relevant," said the president of AEFY, Antoni Bandrés, during the annual AEFY meeting, which has been dedicated to analyzing the role that yogurt has developed in the diet of families since the health crisis of COVID-19 began.
