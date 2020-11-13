Unions will be protesting against pay "cuts". 13-11-2020 Jaume Morey

Six unions comprise the public employee sector's permanent working party in the Balearics. They are the general unions - the CCOO and the UGT - the Simebal doctors union, the STEI teachers union, the CSIF union of public employees, and the FSES federation of education and health unions.

These unions have announced that there are to be protests against what is described as the "double cut" in public sector pay in the Balearics - a freeze both this year and in 2021.

Miguel Ángel Romero of the UGT says that the first protest will be staged this coming Monday at 10.30am outside the government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. On Tuesday at 11am, there will be another protest outside parliament.