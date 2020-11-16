Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Spain in response to the country’s new pre-travel Covid testing requirements.

Spain’s health ministry last week confirmed all arrivals from high Covid-risk countries, which currently include the UK, would be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to their arrival, starting next Monday (November 23).

While until December 2, 2020, travelling away from home, including internationally, is restricted from England except in limited circumstances such as for work or for education, once the lockdown is lifted people will be able to travel to Spain.

The FCO's latest advice states: On arrival, travellers entering Spain from the UK will not be required to self-isolate. However, from 23 November, all passengers (including children) travelling to Spanish airports and ports from ‘risk’ countries (the website is in Spanish, the list of ‘at risk’ countries is at the end of the document), as determined by the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control will be required to present a negative PCR (swab) test taken within no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, in order to enter the country. The UK is currently on the ‘risk’ countries list and passengers arriving from the UK are therefore subject to this requirement.

You will also be subject to the additional three requirements at the point of entry:

· It is mandatory for all passengers travelling to Spain to fill out and sign an online Health Control Form 48 hours prior to travel, providing the Spanish Ministry of Health with

· contact information

· details of any known history of exposure to COVID-19

· confirmation that you are able to provide evidence (electronically or hardcopy) that you have undertaken a PCR (swab) test within 72 hours or arrival and have tested negative for COVID-19

You can do this on the Spain Travel Health website or downloadable app. On completion, you will be issued a personal and non-transferable QR code which you must show (electronically or hardcopy) at airport health controls on arrival.

· temperature check
· undergo a visual health assessment

From November 14, travellers to the Canary Islands will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test when checking-in to regulated tourist accommodation.

If you’re returning to the UK from overseas, you will need to:

· provide your journey and contact details before you travel
· check if you need to self-isolate on your return

