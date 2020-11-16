Pilar Costa, Balearic government spokesperson 16-11-2020 Archive

With public sector workers having staged a protest outside the Balearic government's headquarters on Monday morning, government spokesperson Pilar Costa told a press briefing that there are other workers who are experiencing pay cuts and frozen salaries or who aren't receiving anything at present.

The protest was against what has been described as a "double cut" to pay - freezes both this year and in 2021 - but Costa insisted that there had been a salary increase and that the so-called "professional career" bonus for public sector employees has been restored.

Noting that 900 additional health workers and 500 more teaching staff have been recruited, Costa added that "we would like to be in a better situation from an economic point of view".