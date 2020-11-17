British Airways planes parked at Palma airport

British Airways planes parked at Palma airport.

17-11-2020Miquel Cañellas

The first of 33 British Airways planes which are currently not being used, have arrived at Palma airport where they will remain parked up until BA resumes full operations.

Palma aviones de british en son san joan aeropuerto foto Mique

More of the airline's Airbus fleet will arrive over the course of this week.

Palma aviones de british en son san joan aeropuerto foto Mique

Palma airport has said that it has space to park up to 100 aicraft as regional airports across Europe, in particular the UK, are filling up with planes which are grounded at the moment because of the pandemic.

Related Tags

Related news

British Airways planes parked at Heathrow Airport

British Airways want to park planes in Palma

Airlines have been forced to ground thousands of planes

16/11/2020

A total of 33 Airbus planes are bound for Palma, the first of which could arrive this weekend, despite permission pending from the airport authority AENA.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.