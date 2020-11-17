British Airways planes parked at Palma airport. 17-11-2020 Miquel Cañellas

The first of 33 British Airways planes which are currently not being used, have arrived at Palma airport where they will remain parked up until BA resumes full operations.

More of the airline's Airbus fleet will arrive over the course of this week.

Palma airport has said that it has space to park up to 100 aicraft as regional airports across Europe, in particular the UK, are filling up with planes which are grounded at the moment because of the pandemic.

