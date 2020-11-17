Pharmacies will initially each receive twenty self-diagnosis tests. 17-11-2020 Archive

Covid self-diagnosis tests will shortly be available at pharmacies in the Balearics. They will not, however, be on general sale; a prescription will be needed.

The president of the College of Pharmacists, Antonio Real, expects there to be availability by the end of next week. The cost will be around thirty euros. Initially, pharmacies will receive twenty units each. Real explains that there is, for now, limited supply, meaning that pharmacies' stocks will be rationed until the supply increases.

The tests are named Primacovid and are manufactured by Primalab in Switzerland. The Spanish Agency of Medicines has authorised their sale and distribution, which is being handled by Elix Pharma. Another test, also Swiss, is about to obtain the agency's authorisation. Its name is Biosynex.

The finger stick test detects antibodies in the blood. It has a sensitivity of some 95% and provides a result within 15 to 20 minutes. Users who suspect that they have been infected by coronavirus should then have a PCR or antigen test. They must also notify the health authorities and self-isolate.

The college welcomes the fact that pharmacies will be able to sell this test, as it is one more means of dealing with the pandemic. The college notes that pharmacies have offered to carry out PCR and antigen tests. There has been no response to this offer from the national ministry of health.