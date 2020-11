If you are missing Mallorca and its beautiful mountains here we give you this breathtaking photo by the Balearic Government of the the Serra de Tramuntana mountains which was declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011.

So when you come back to Mallorca, you can discover this impressive mountain range, which is almost 90km long and stretches from Andratx in the southwest to the Cap de Formentor in the far north of the island.