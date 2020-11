The weather is still warm here on the island and if you are tempted you can still go for a dip!

For those of you that are missing the island here the Balearic Government bring you a short video of the beautiful Playa de Muro beach!

One of the longest beaches in the Balearic Islands, Playa de Muro is divided into four different sectors. All of them boast calm and clear, shallow turquoise waters and fine golden sand, making it ideal for families.