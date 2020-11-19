Health personnel in Mallorca

The number of hospital admissions continues to be up and down on a daily basis.

19-11-2020Miquel À. Cañellas

The Balearic health ministry reported 158 new positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday. From 3,426 tests, the positive rate was 4.6%. One hundred and twenty-four of the cases are in Mallorca.

On hospital wards there are 233 patients, two more than on Wednesday. In intensive care units, there are three fewer patients (45). Twenty-eight people have been discharged from hospital, and a further 156 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered.

There has been one more fatality. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 401.

