According to town hall figures, the number of British residents in Pollensa has increased by almost 25% during the course of this year.

At the start of 2020, some 700 Britons were on the municipal register. By the middle of this month, the number had risen to 867.

The reason seems pretty obvious - ensuring all is in order because of Brexit. The percentage may or may not be representative of what has been happening in Majorca in general. But it has undoubtedly been the case that plenty of Britons had never got round to registering - for whatever reason.